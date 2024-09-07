National

1 passenger killed, 16 injured after bus overturns in Punjab's Pathankot

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
A bus from Himachal Pradesh overturned in Punjab's Pathankot on Saturday

A bus from Himachal Pradesh overturned in Punjab's Pathankot on Saturday

Chandigarh: One passenger was killed and sixteen sustained injuries after a bus from Himachal Pradesh overturned in Punjab's Pathankot on Saturday, police said.

The wounded, two of them with serious injuries, were admitted to a local hospital, they said.

Police said the accident took place near Bungal Badhani village in Pathankot after the driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle.

Himachal Pradesh roadways bus was coming from Chamba in Himachal Pradesh and was heading towards Amritsar, they added.

Police said a 22-year-old passenger from Punjab's Batala died in the accident.

Himachal Pradesh Pathankot road accident Bus accident road safety
Subscribe