1 passenger reservation centre in Perambalur adequate for current booking volume: Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Following policy guidelines, one Passenger Reservation System centre was commissioned in Tamil Nadu's Perambalur town and this is considered adequate for the present volume of booking, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said in the Lok Sabha while responding to DMK MP Thiru Arun Nehru's concern regarding a PRS centre.

Nehru asked whether Perambalur in Tamil Nadu did not have a computerised Passenger Reservation System (PRS) centre, forcing residents to travel to other districts.

"Passenger Reservation System (PRS) centre at a location is established as per the extant policy guidelines and subject to technical feasibility and commercial viability. In accordance with the policy guidelines, one PRS centre was commissioned and is presently functional at New Bus Stand complex in Perambalur town since January 2005. This is considered adequate for the present volume of booking," Vaisnaw said in a written statement on Wednesday.

Vaishnaw said both reserved and unreserved tickets can be booked online, which is an easier and convenient way to get the tickets from anywhere and anytime.

"Railways has recently launched RailOne App. This App enables passengers to book reserved as well as unreserved tickets on mobile phone. This, in effect, brings the PRS facility to passenger's palm," Vaishnaw said.

"Proposals/representations, both formal and informal for provision of PRS centre at a location are received from Members of Parliament, elected representatives, organizations/rail users etc. at various levels including Railway Board, Zonal Railways, Divisional Office etc. As receipt of such proposals/representations is a continuous and dynamic process, centralized compendium of such requests is not maintained," the railway minister said in response to a Nehru's question on the details of the number of representations received from the public and elected officials demanding the establishment of a PRS centre in Perambalur in the last five years.

"However, these are examined and action as found feasible and justified is taken from time to time," Vaishnaw said. PTI JP KSS KSS