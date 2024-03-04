1 person arrested by Odisha Police from Andhra Pradesh in inter-state job fraud case

Bhubaneswar, Mar 4 (PTI) A man was arrested from Andhra Pradesh by the Odisha Police's Economic Offence Wing (EOW) in connection with its investigation into an inter-state job fraud racket, officials said.

Advertisment

Akashpu Veera Chaitanya, a resident of West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, was produced before a court in Cuttack on Monday, they said.

This was the fourth arrest made in connection with the case, which was registered based on a suo motu inquiry conducted by the EOW on a fake advertisement published in local newspapers, they added.

Earlier, the agency had arrested Mohammad Sanaullah, who was identified as the mastermind, one Sakshi Jain from Hyderabad and one Surat Dalai from Balasore.

Advertisment

The gang published the advertisement in newspapers in different states. They collected Rs 1,000 from each candidate as an application fee for jobs, and then cheated the aspirants, officials said.

The gang allegedly collected crores of rupees from job aspirants, they said.

Chaitanya was arrested as it was found during the investigation that Rs 60 lakh of this money went to his account, they said.

Advertisment

The racket was being run from Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad, officials said, adding that it was operating in at least six states, including Odisha, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

A laptop, three mobile phones, four pen drives, a hard disk and debit cards were seized from Chaitanya.

The investigation would continue, officials said. PTI BBM BBM SOM