1 person dead, 4 injured as tree falls in Lucknow's Kaisarbagh Fish Market

Lucknow, Sep 16 (PTI) One person lost his life, while four others were injured, when a Peepal tree got uprooted and fell in Lucknow's Kaisarbagh Fish Market area on Tuesday afternoon, a police official said.

ACP (Chowk) Raj Kumar Singh said, "Five persons had come under a tree which got uprooted in the Kaisarbagh fish market. Of these, one person has died, while the four injured persons are undergoing treatment at the Balrampur Hospital." The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob reached the hospital to know the condition of the injured persons, according to a statement. She was informed that their condition is not critical.

The tree also damaged a couple of houses in its vicinity, local residents said.

Ramji, a vegetable seller in the area, said that the tree suddenly fell at about 1 pm. He added that the tree, along with the debris of the collapsed houses, fell on the people, who fled to save their lives.

Imran, whose 50-year-old uncle, a fish seller, had a narrow escape, told PTI, "My uncle has got minor injuries, but the fish seller who sits next to our shop was trapped in the debris."