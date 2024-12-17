10 achievers from different fields awarded

Kolkata, Dec 16 (PTI) Ten persons from different fields were recognised for their achievements at an award function in Kolkata on Monday.

They were awarded the 'Bochorer Best' by Anandabazar Online.

Among the awardees were scientist Deblina Sarkar, Bandhan Bank founder Chandrasekhar Ghosh, Emami co-founders Radhe Shyam Agarwal and Radhe Shyam Goenka, actor Soumitrisha Kundu, chefs Auroni Mookerjee and Pritam Bhadra, and DSP Azharuddin Khan who saved the lives of 70 school children from an armed assailant.

Editor Emeritus of ABP Group Aveek Sarkar delivered the introductory speech at the function.

Prominent figures were present at the programme held at a hotel in Kolkata.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, Education Minister Bratya Basu, CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim, BJP MP Abhijit Ganguly, Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee, director Goutam Ghosh, actor Paoli Dam, and singers Anupam Roy and Iman Chakraborty were present at the programme. PTI SUS SOM