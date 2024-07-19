10 additional judges from two high courts elevated as permanent judges

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) As many as 10 additional judges, including three from the Delhi High Court, were on Friday elevated as permanent judges, the law ministry said.

According to law ministry notifications, seven additional judges from the Bombay High Court have been made judges or what is popularly called "permanent" judges.

Two other additional judges from the same high court have been appointed as additional judges for a fresh term of one year with effect from October 7.

Three additional judges from the Delhi High Court -- justices Girish Kathpalia, Manoj Jain and Dharmesh Sharma -- have also been made permanent judges.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being made judges.