10 army soldiers killed in road accident: Mehbooba Mufti offers condolences

Srinagar, Jan 22 (PTI) Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday expressed grief over the death of ten army soldiers who were killed in an accident in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Deeply saddened to hear the tragic news from Doda, where an army vehicle met with an accident, claiming the lives of 10 brave soldiers and leaving several others injured. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured," Mufti said in a post on X.

An army truck skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Doda on Thursday, killing 10 soldiers and injuring 11 others, officials said.

The accident occurred around noon at Khanni Top, located 9,000 feet above sea level along the Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road. The driver of the bulletproof army vehicle, known as a Casspir, lost control while heading toward a high-altitude post, causing the vehicle to plunge into a 200-foot-deep gorge.

A joint rescue operation by the army and the police was immediately launched, and four soldiers were found dead, and 11 others were rescued in an injured condition, the officials said.

Later, six more injured soldiers succumbed to their injuries.