10 arrested as police bust gang of dacoits in Odisha's Sambalpur

Sambalpur, Jul 24 (PTI) Ten people were arrested as a gang of dacoits was busted in Odisha's Sambalpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The gang was involved in dacoities in rice mills, petrol pumps and liquor outlets in Sambalpur, Bolangir, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh districts, said Additional SP Haresh Chandra Pandey.

Items worth around Rs 75 lakh were seized from them. Among these items were 480 gram of gold, 165 gram of silver, 35 silver coins, Rs 5.12 lakh in cash, two four-wheelers, four motorcycles and 11 mobile phones, he said.

The gang members were wanted in at least 21 cases, he added. PTI COR BBM BBM SOM