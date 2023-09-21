10 arrested for assaulting priest, women in J-K's Samba

Jammu, Sep 21 (PTI) Police on Thursday arrested 10 assailants for allegedly assaulting a priest and a women after barging into a temple and a house in two separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

In two separate cases registered at Ramgarh and Bari Brahmana police stations, they have been booked for criminal trespass, assault and causing injuries and under Arms Act In the first case, two assailants - Shubam and Sourav - barged into the temple and brutally assaulted the priest, who has been referred to GMC hospital in Jammu, officials added.

In the second case, assailants forcibly entered a house in Palli village around midnight, physically assaulted a 70-year-old person and women, and damaged their house with a JCB brought from another district, they further said. PTI AB MNK MNK TIR TIR