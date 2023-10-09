10 arrested for assaulting woman in J&K's Samba

Jammu, Oct 9 (PTI) Ten people were arrested on Monday allegedly for assaulting women in four separate incidents, police said.

The incidents were reported in Samba, Bari Brahmana, and Purmandal areas of the district, they said.

Six of the 10 arrested have been identified as Latif Mohd, Manzoor Ahmed, Miyan, Saroj Kumar, Lalu, and Yougeshwar Kumar.

On the directions of Samba Senior Superintendent of Police Benam Tosh, a total of 128 criminals have been arrested in nine months in different cases of murder, rape, attempt to murder, and violent assault. PTI AB VN VN