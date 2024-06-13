10 arrested in Assam's Morigaon in online financial fraud cases

Morigaon, Jun 13 (PTI) Ten people were arrested in Assam's Morigaon in connection with various online financial frauds, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, raids were conducted in Mayong, Laharighat, Bhuragaon, Barchal and Moirabari since Thursday night and the arrests were made, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Samiran Baruah told reporters.

The accused persons allegedly duped several people by using fake SIM cards, PAN cards and Aadhaar cards, he said.

Several documents, including bank passbooks, chequebooks and laptops, were seized from them, he added.

Police said they have arrested more than 225 people in similar cases in the last one and a half years from the district, which has emerged as a hub of financial frauds.