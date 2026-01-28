10 arrested in inter-state drug racket; narcotics worth Rs 4 crore seized

Bengaluru, Jan 28 (PTI) Police on Wednesday said they arrested 10 members of an inter-state drug trafficking gang here and seized banned narcotics worth about Rs 4 crore.

With the arrests, police seized 3 kg of hydro ganja, 50 grams of MDMA, 500 grams of charas, 500 LSD strips, 10 kg of ganja, two cars, 14 mobile phones and Rs 36,000 in cash.

Acting on a tip-off, officers from the Amruthahalli police station arrested four persons on January 19 while they were allegedly attempting to sell narcotic substances near the Jakkur railway track, police said.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed that they procured hydro ganja, MDMA, charas, LSD strips and ganja at low prices from unidentified persons in foreign countries and other states and sold them to customers at higher prices to make quick money, a senior police officer said.

Based on the information provided by them, five more persons were arrested on January 20 at Kaggalipura on Kanakapura Road, he said.

Subsequently, on January 22, another accused from a different state was arrested near the Satellite Bus Stand on Mysuru Road, along with 500 LSD strips and 2 kg of ganja, police added. PTI AMP SSK