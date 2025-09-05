10 arrested with brown sugar from 2 Manipur districts

Imphal, Sep 5 (PTI) Security forces have arrested 10 people from Manipur's Churachandpur and Senapati districts and recovered brown sugar worth over Rs 1 crore from their possession, police said on Friday.

Four persons were apprehended from Lamjang area in Churachandpur district on Wednesday with 1.5 kg of brown sugar concealed in 122 soap cases, they said.

The security forces also arrested six people, including a woman, from Tadubi Check Post in Senapati district on Wednesday and recovered 2.1 kg of brown sugar from their possession, a police officer said.

Two four-wheelers were also impounded by the police during the second operation, he said.

The accused are being questioned for more details, the officer added.