10 booked as minor girl ends life after stalking, threat in Nashik

Nashik, Aug 28 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl died by suicide in Nashik after allegedly being stalked and threatened by a 22-year-old man and his family members, an official said on Wednesday.

In her complaint to the Nashik Road police station on Tuesday, the girl’s mother alleged that one Kalam Izhar Mansuri had been pressing her daughter to marry him since 2022.

She alleged that Mansuri’s mother and many other relatives had also threatened the minor.

Unable to bear the stress, the teenager consumed poison at her home on August 23. She was rushed to a hospital but died during treatment, the official said citing the FIR.

The Nashik Road police had initially registered an accidental death case.

After receiving the mother’s complaint, they registered an FIR against Mansuri and nine others under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 107 (abetment of suicide of child or person of unsound mind) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police have also preserved the viscera samples (internal organs) of the girl, the official added. PTI COR NR