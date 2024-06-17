10 booked for assaulting hotelier in Palghar

Palghar, Jun 17 (PTI) Ten persons have been booked for attempt to murder, rioting and other offences for allegedly assaulting a hotelier in Manor in Palghar district, a police official said on Monday.

On June 14, the accused picked up a fight in the hotel after they came there for dinner with liquor bottles and were asked not consume alcohol in the eatery, Manor police station inspector Satish Shivarkar said.

"They assaulted hotelier Naresh Varta (35) with iron rods and stones etc. He is recuperating in a hospital. Based on his complaint, 10 persons have been charged under IPC sections for attempt to murder, rioting, causing hurt with deadly weapons and other offences. No one has been arrested for far," he said. PTI COR BNM