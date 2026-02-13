10 booked for 'assaulting' IT professionals over parking row in Kerala

Kochi, Feb 13 (PTI) A parking-related row between neighbours has led to registration of a criminal case against 10 people, including three members of a family, for allegedly assaulting two IT professionals and threatening them by entering their home near Palarivattom here, police said on Friday.

Police said that an FIR under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 296(obscene acts and songs), 329(criminal and house trespass), 351(criminal intimidation), 3(5)(common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the 10 accused.

The IT professionals have claimed that on Wednesday night, some members of their neighbouring family verbally abused them, forcibly entered the compound of their home and beat them with flower pots over an argument related to parking of their vehicles, police said.

Their complaint also claimed that later around 4 am on Thursday, a man claiming to be a local thug trespassed into their home and made threats of violence against them on behalf of the neighbouring family.

Visuals of the incident aired on TV channels showed broken flower pots strewn within the compound of the IT professionals home and the neighbouring family hurling insults at them.

The visuals also showed a man claiming to be a thug entering their home, shutting the door from inside and then threatening to beat them up.

The 10 accused, included the man, who claimed to be a thug and threatened the IT professionals, police said.

At present, no one has been arrested or taken into custody as the claims and counter-claims of both sides were being examined, police added. PTI HMP ROH