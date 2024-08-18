10 booked for trying to extort money from Thane man over ‘Ganpati donation’

Thane, Aug 18 (PTI) The Thane police on Sunday registered a case against 10 persons for threatening a man to cough up Rs 51,000 for a “donation” towards the upcoming Ganpati festival, an official said.

According to the official from Srinagar police station, the complainant was sitting in the office of a political party on Saturday night when the accused arrived there.

They asked him to contribute towards the Ganesh festival, which will be held next month. But they became aggressive after the 38-year-old complainant said he would donate Rs 5,000, the official said citing the FIR.

While the accused abused him and demanded Rs 51,000, one of them pulled out a chopper and threatened to kill him if he didn’t pay the amount, the complainant told the police. They then left the place.

Police have booked the group for extortion. Some of the accused have been identified as Akash Bind, Babu @ Suraj Bind, Sriom Yadav, Chandan Gupta and Sunny, the official added. PTI COR NR