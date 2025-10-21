10 candidates including JLKM's Ramdas Murmu file nomination papers for Ghatsila bypoll

Jamshedpur, Oct 21 (PTI) Ten candidates, including Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) nominee Ramdas Murmu, filed their nomination papers for the by-election to the Ghatshila Assembly constituency on Tuesday, the last date for filing of papers.
Ghatsila assembly seat fell vacant following the death of JMM sitting MLA and Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren on August 15.
The JMM has fielded Somesh Soren, the son of late Ramdas Soren from the seat, while the BJP-led NDA has again nominated Babulal Soren, son of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, for the by-election.
In the 2024 Assembly elections, Babulal Soren had lost to Ramdas Soren while JLKM's Ramdas Murmu had finished third.
Apart from Murmu, those who filed their nomination for the Ghatsila (ST) seat on Tuesday were Basant Kumar Topno (Independent), Manoj Kumar Singh, Vikram Kisku, Ramkrishna Kanti Mahali, Malti Tudu, Vikash Hembram (all Independent), Dukhi Ram Mardi of Aapki Vikash Party, Panchanan Soren of Bharat Adivasi Party and Mangal Murmu of Rashtriya Sanatan Party.
Altogether 17 candidates have filed their nomination papers since the gazette notification was issued on October 13.
The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on Wednesday, while the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is October 24.
Polling for the seat will be held on November 11, while counting of votes will take place on November 14. PTI BS RG