10 candidates withdraw nominations from Dindori, Nashik LS seats

Nashik, May 6 (PTI) In a relief to nominees of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Mahayuti, some important candidates withdrew their candidature in the Dindori and Nashik Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra on Monday.
Monday was the last day for the withdrawal of candidature to the two Lok Sabha seats, which will go to polls in the fifth phase of the general election on May 20.
Former MLA JP Gavit of the CPI(M) withdrew his nomination and extended his support to the MVA candidate from the NCP (SP) Bhaskar Bhagare in the Dindori constituency.
"The MVA had given the seat to the NCP (SP). I filed my nomination from the CPI(M), but they requested that there should be only one candidate from the alliance. Hence, I withdrew my nomination," Gavit told reporters.
Former MP Harishchandra Chavan of the BJP, who rebelled and filed his nomination as an independent candidate in Dindori, withdrew his candidature citing health reasons.
Chavan's candidature would have created problems for Mahayuti candidate and Union Minister Dr Bharati Pawar, as he enjoys a huge clout in the constituency.
The two withdrawals have effected a straight battle between Bharati Pawar of the BJP and Bhaskar Bhagare of the NCP (SP) in Dindori.
The MVA comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and Congress, while the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP led by Ajit Pawar have formed the Mahayuti alliance.
In the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency, NCP candidate Nivrutti Aringale and BJP's Anil Jadhav withdrew their nominations to make way for two-time MP Hemant Godse of the Shiv Sena.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vijay Karanjkar also withdrew his nomination and joined the Shiv Sena.
Five out of 15 candidates withdrew their nominations in Dindori, and five out of 36 candidates stepped back from the fray in Nashik. PTI COR ARU