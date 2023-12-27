10 cooking gas cylinders explode in Pune's Viman Nagar area; no injuries

Pune: As many as 10 cooking gas cylinders exploded in Maharashtra’s Pune on Wednesday, said a fire official.

No one was injured in the incident that occurred in the city’s Viman Nagar area between 2.45 pm and 3 pm, he said.

Officials did not immediately elaborate on what triggered the explosion of cylinders.

About 100 cylinders had been kept in an open space under a tin shed near hutments of construction workers, the official said.

Three fire tenders and water tankers were sent to the spot to douse the fire, which erupted after the explosion of the liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, the official said.

Fire officials also removed the remaining cylinders from the scene and sprayed water on them to contain further damage, said Devendra Potphode, the chief fire officer of Pune Municipal Corporation.

He said that no one was injured in the incident and a probe is on to ascertain the reason behind it.