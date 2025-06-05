10 cr trees to be planted by educational institutions across country this year: Pradhan

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday launched a campaign under which 10 crore trees will be planted by educational institutions across the country.

Pradhan, during the launch of the second phase of Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, asserted that the next generation must be guided to achieve the target of net zero by 2070 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

“This time, the target is to plant 10 crore trees nationwide, and more momentum must be given to the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0 campaign to make it a mass movement," he said.

The minister said educational institutions had planted more than 5 crore trees across the country last year.

Pradhan also launched special modules for the initiative, which included websites of Eco Clubs for Mission LiFE and Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0.

“Eco Clubs for Mission LiFE in schools will sensitise students to concerns related to the environment and climate change while fostering environmentally friendly behaviour and values in them," he said.

Compared to the world, India has never been a polluting nation, he said, adding that the Indian civilisation considers the entire world as one family.

Under the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign, people plant trees in the name of their mothers -- a symbolic gesture to honour the role of mothers in nurturing life and addressing the pressing need for environmental preservation.

The Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0 microsite has been integrated into the Eco Clubs for Mission LiFE portal. After planting a sapling with their mother, students can capture the moment with a selfie and upload it on the microsite by filling out a simple form.

Upon successful submission, an e-certificate featuring the selfie will be generated. This microsite provides ground-level statistics to monitor the progress of the campaign effectively and assess its impact. PTI GJS SKY SKY