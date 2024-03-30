10 cyber criminals arrested in J'khand's Palamu

Medininagar, Mar 30 (PTI) At least 10 cyber criminals were arrested and various electronic gadgets seized from their possession in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Saturday.

In a raid on Friday night in the Chiyanki area the police arrested the cyber criminals from a rented house.

Medininagar (rural) police station in-charge Uttam Kumar said, "Living in a rented house, criminals from different places used to commit cyber fraud by trapping their victims through online betting applications." He said that 23 mobile phones, eight computers and other electronic gadgets have been seized from them. PTI COR SAN SAN RG