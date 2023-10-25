10-day 'All India Nau Sainik Camp 2023' held at INS Shivaji in Lonavala

Mumbai, Oct 25 (PTI) The All India Nau Sainik Camp (AINSC), an annual 10-day competition between the best of India's young cadets from 17 Directorates across the nation, was held this year at the naval base INS Shivaji at Lonavala in Maharashtra's Pune district, officials said on Wednesday.

The AINSC 2023 was organised under the auspices of the Maharashtra Directorate of National Cadet Corps (NCC). This camp was inaugurated at INS Shivaji at Lonavala on October 15, a statement said.

Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh said, "We are proud of the achievement of the cadets during AINSC 2023 at INS Shivaji. This event not only highlights the incredible talent of our young cadets but also strengthens the spirit of camaraderie among the participants." This year's competitions included a multitude of activities that challenge cadets both physically and mentally, with a range of competitions, exercises and workshops designed to enhance their leadership skills, the statement said.

The event this year was won by Maharashtra Directorate with AP and Telangana Directorate being runners up, it added. PTI PR NP