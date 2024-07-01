10-day summer vacation announced for Kashmir schools amid rising temperature

Srinagar, Jul 1 (PTI) Amid rising temperatures in the Kashmir valley, authorities have announced 10-day summer vacation for all schools up to senior secondary level from July 8, officials here said on Monday.

The order to this effect was issued by the Education Department late on Sunday, the officials said.

"All Govt. and Recognized Private Schools falling in Kashmir Division shall observe summer vacations w.e.f. 08.07.2024 to 17.07.2024. Online guidance shall be available for students, if required," the order read.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department's website, the Kashmir valley has witnessed higher than usual temperature this summer.

On Sunday, the mercury rose to 32.7 degrees Celsius, which was 3.1 notches above the season's normal, the IMD said. The minimum temperature last night was 21.8 degrees Celsius, higher by 4.5 degrees Celsius for this time of year, it added. PTI MIJ BHJ BHJ