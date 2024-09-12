10 DCs among 38 IAS officers shifted in Punjab

Chandigarh, Sep 12 (PTI) In a major administrative reshuffle, the Punjab government on Thursday transferred and issued new posting orders for 38 IAS officers, including 10 deputy commissioners.

According to an order, IAS officer Showkat Ahmad Parray has been posted as deputy commissioner (DC), Bathinda in place of Jaspreet Singh who goes as state transport commissioner.

Sakshi Sawhney has been posted as DC, Amritsar in place of Ghanshyam Thori who takes charge as special secretary, health while Preeti Yadav has been posted as DC, Patiala.

Jitendra Jorwal will be DC, Ludhiana and Deepshikha Sharma has been posted as DC, Ferozepur, replacing Rajesh Dhiman who has been given the charge of DC, SBS Nagar. Sandeep Rishi has been posted as DC, Sangrur while Amarpreet Kaur Sidhu has been given the charge of DC, Fazilka replacing Senu Duggal who goes as managing director of Sugarfed.

Himanshu Jain has been posted as DC, Roopnagar while Sona Thind has been given the charge of DC, Fatehgarh Sahib, as per the order.

Senior IAS officer Anindita Mitra has been posted as secretary, cooperation. Earlier, Mitra was posted as Commissioner, Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

Vinay Pratap has been posted as additional chief secretary (ACS), excise while Alok Shekhar, who is ACS Jail, has been given an additional charge of animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries.

Krishan Kumar, who holds the charge of principal secretary water resources, has been given additional charge of financial commissioner Taxation .

Gurpreet Singh Khaira has been given the charge of special secretary, local government while Apneet Riyait has been posted as special secretary, housing and urban development.

Varjeet Walia has been posted as additional principal secretary to the chief minister.