10 devotees killed as car collides with bus en route to Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) Ten persons travelling in a Bolero car were killed in a head-on collision with a bus on a highway in the Meja police station area of Prayagraj late on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Chandra Yadav said devotees from Chhattisgarh's Korba district were heading to the Maha Kumbh to take a dip when the Bolero they were travelling in collided head-on with a bus on the highway.

All the 10 people travelling in the Bolero died in the accident, while those in the bus have suffered minor injuries, the DCP said. PTI RAJ NAV ARI