10 electric vehicles gutted in fire at showroom in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 27 (PTI) A fire broke out at an electric vehicle showroom in Rajajinagar here on Monday afternoon and 10 vehicles were gutted and 20 were partially damaged, fire officials said.

The incident was reported to the fire department at 2.06 pm, after which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

According to the department, the fire occurred in the basement and ground floor of the showroom where two-wheeler electric vehicles were kept.

Following the fire, 10 vehicles were burnt completely, while another 20 vehicles were partially burnt.

However, since the fire was controlled, it did not spread to the two upper floors of the showroom which comprises the office space.

Preliminary inquiry has revealed that there were five people inside the showroom when the fire broke out and during the evacuation process, one of them complained of injury due to an electric wire. The said person has been shifted to a hospital here, a senior fire officer said.

The fire was controlled and the exact reason for the blaze is yet to be ascertained, he added. PTI AMP KH