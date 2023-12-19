10 establishments show willingness to stagger office time on CR's appeal aimed at curbing rush

Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) The Central Railway's appeal to stagger office timings to reduce peak hour rush on trains in Mumbai's suburban network has received a favourable response from 10 establishments, including the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), officials said.

A spokesperson of the Central Railway (CR) on Tuesday said the office of Poster Master General in south Mumbai and some private companies, including Bajaj Electricals and Godrej & Boyce, have also shown willingness for this move.

In October this year, CR's Mumbai divisional manager Rajanish Goyal had appealed to the government and corporate sectors to stagger their office timing in order to reduce crowding on board the trains running in the suburban network.

Before writing to government and private offices about it, the CR's Mumbai division implemented the staggered work schedule in its office on November 1 on a trial basis and also invited suggestions from the employees regarding it.

Of the 32,000 employees in the CR's Mumbai division, more than 1,500 work in the DRM office, and they were given the choice of flexible work slots of 9.30 am to 5.54 pm and 11.30 am to 7.45 pm.

A spokesperson of the Central Railway said that as per its appeal, six establishments - the Post Master General office, BSE, BARC, All India Association of Industries, Bajaj Electricals, IRB Infrastructure Developer, agreed to stagger their office timings.

After that, four more organisations - General Insurance Corporation, Godrej & Boyce, Gammon India Ltd, and GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, are also ready for staggered office timing, the spokesperson said.

The Central Railway operates train services between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Kasara and Khopoli (located in Thane and Raigad districts respectively) on the Main line. It also operates suburban services on the Harbour line from CSMT to Panvel (Raigad district) and Goregaon (Mumbai), from Thane to Vashi (Navi Mumbai) and Panvel on the Trans-Harbour line and on Belapur-Seawood-Kharkopar line.

Around 35 lakh commuters travel on the local trains every day. PTI KK NP