10 fire tenders rushed after fire reported at Delhi AIIMS, no casualty

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) A fire broke out at the Mother and Child Block of AIIMS, Delhi on Thursday evening, prompting authorities to rush 10 fire tenders to the spot, a fire official said.

No casualty was reported in the blaze, he said.

Hospital authorities said the situation was brought under control and that there was no impact on any patient care activities.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officer said a call regarding the fire was received at 5.15 pm. "We rushed 10 fire tenders to the hospital and firefighting operations are ongoing," he said.

AIIMS issued a statement saying smoke was reported from the service floor of Mother and Child Block of AIIMS, New Delhi.

Fire response teams were immediately alerted and the in-house team of Delhi Fire Services also reported to the site immediately.

"With the swift response of the AIIMS fire response team and Delhi Fire Services team, the site of the said smoke was identified as a short circuit in the indoor unit of the air conditioner installed in a laboratory on the service floor of Mother and Child Block," the hospital said.

The situation was brought into control immediately and no major evacuation was necessitated, it stated.