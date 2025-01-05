10 flights cancelled as fog hits operations at Srinagar airport

Srinagar, Jan 5 (PTI) Ten flights were cancelled at the Srinagar International Airport on Sunday due to poor visibility caused by fog, officials said.

"Early morning visibility at the Srinagar airport was 50 metres, which has affected the air traffic. All airlines pushed their flights after 10 am," an Airports Authority of India official said.

With little improvement in the visibility, 10 flights have been cancelled so far, the official said.

Dense fog hit operations at the airport on Saturday as well, leading to flight delays and diversions. PTI MIJ DIV DIV