Delhi Police deports 8 Nigerians and 2 others for staying illegally in Dwarka

New Delhi: Delhi Police has deported 10 foreign nationals for staying illegally in the Dwarka area of the national capital, officials said on Wednesday.

The foreign nationals who didn't have valid documents were apprehended following a tip-off, and sent to a detention centre in February, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), Ankit Singh, said.

The deportees included eight Nigerian nationals, and one each from Ghana and Ivory Coast, they said.

They have been identified as James Chibuike (34), Kwatpan Luka Dalang (25), Nnamdi Michael Uduaka (32), Chijioke Euzabus Onumajuru (48), Destiny Michael (25), Chris Nwachi (34), Precious (35) and Ejike Obadi (32), all from Nigeria, and Michel Okou (36) from Ivory Coast and Andrews Kwabena (36) from Ghana.

After their detention, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) reviewed their cases and issued the deportation orders, the DCP said.