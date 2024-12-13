10 fraudsters arrested by crime branch in J-K

Jammu, Dec 13 (PTI) Jammu wing of Crime Branch on Friday arrested 10 people for frauds, forgery and cheating from different districts of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime Jammu, Benam Tosh said the accused have been arrested in seven FIRs registered against them between 2013 and 2024 under various sections of law.

Different teams of Crime Branch conducted series of raids in Jammu, Ramban , Samba and Budgam districts after offences of criminal conspiracy, fraud, forgery and cheating were proved against the 10 accused, he said.

A spokesperson of the crime branch said the arrested included notorious property dealer Anil Chopra of Sainik Colony Jammu against whom two FIRs are registered in Crime Branch.

Others arrested include Sourabh Manhas, Dev Raj, Rakesh and Rohit of Jammu, Bilal Ahmad of Budgam, Atta Mohd of Ramban, Babu and Bishan Dass of Samba and a woman accused of Jammu, he said. PTI TAS NB