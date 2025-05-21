10 held in Bareilly hotel raid for involvement in sex trade

Bareilly, May 21 (PTI) Seven women and three men were arrested in a raid at a hotel in Bareilly for allegedly being involved in a sex racket, police said on Wednesday.

The raid was carried out late Tuesday evening at the hotel in the Sanjaynagar area. Police also seized Rs 82,500 in cash and some explicit material.

According to Circle Officer (CO) City-III, Deputy Superintendent of Police Pankaj Srivastava, the raid was carried out at Hotel Sambhav under Izzatnagar Police Station limits following a tip-off.

Two women managed to flee during the raid and are still absconding, the officer said.

A case has been registered under provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, at Izzatnagar Police Station.

All arrested people were on Wednesday produced in a local court which sent them to jail, he added.

Those arrested include a local woman, one from Lucknow, one from Budaun, one from Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and the rest from West Bengal, police said.

The three men under custody are local residents, they said.