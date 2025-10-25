10 houses gutted by fire in Manipur's Moreh town

Imphal, Oct 25 (PTI) At least 10 houses were gutted by a massive fire that broke out in Moreh town in Manipur's Tengnoupal district on Saturday, officials said.

The fire, reportedly caused by an electrical short circuit, broke out at the residence of one Ethem Khan at Moreh's ward no 5 and quickly spread to engulf nine other adjoining houses.

There was no report of any casualty in the fire, though 10 houses were completely destroyed, officials said.

Firefighters from the Moreh Fire Sub-Station rushed to the spot to douse the fire and were later joined by the Tamu Fire Service team from Myanmar to contain the flames.

Moreh town is close to the India-Myanmar border.

The combined effort, along with that from Assam Rifles, state police and locals, prevented the fire from spreading further to nearby houses.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to find the cause of the fire, officials added. PTI COR RG