10 HRTC buses suspended on Hoshiarpur route after coming under attack

Shimla, Mar 19 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Transport Corporation buses on ten routes to Hoshiyarpur were suspended on Wednesday, in the wake of several of its vehicles coming under attacks by locals, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri informed the Assembly house.

On Monday, several of HRTC were plastered with Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale posters, and at least two came under a violent attack.

The buses are still plying on six routes at the assurance of passengers' safety given by the Punjab government, Agnihotri said.

Windows of a Chandigarh-Hamirpur bus were broken near Kharar in Punjab on Tuesday by some locals, leading to a police case.

Another FIR was registered in Sirhind after stones were pelted at a bus, Mohali SSP earlier said.

On Monday, Dal Khalsa and Sikh Youth of Punjab activists plastered several HRTC, as well as private passenger buses, with posters of slain militant Bhindranwale, a divisive yet charismatic figure for many.

Apparently, the outfits were miffed over a row between some Punjabi tourists with authorities in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu a few days ago.

An altercation broke out between them at Manikaran Barrier, when the tourists allegedly refused to pay an administration fee of Rs 50-100.

It was also earlier alleged that during the ruckus locals removed flags bearing Bhindranwale's image from the bikes of a group of youths from Punjab.

A video of the incident made rounds on social media and took exception to by Dal Khalsa and SY.

"We are in touch with the Punjab government and administration," Agnihotri said, adding, instruction have been given to bus drivers and conductors to be on a lookout for their safety.

Speaking the matter, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu informed the Assembly, "I have spoken to the Punjab CM on this issue and he has assured that action would be taken against the miscreants." PTI BPL VN VN