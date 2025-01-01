10 IEDs recovered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district

Bijapur, Jan 1 (PTI) Security personnel on Wednesday recovered 10 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by Naxals from various locations in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, a police official said.

A team of the 168th battalion of Central Reserve Police Force and police recovered eight IEDs, each weighing 1 kg, placed beneath a road near a temple in Timapur under the Basaguda police station limits during a Road Opening Party (ROP) exercise.

Separately, a team of the 205th battalion of CRPF's elite CoBRA unit and police recovered two pressure IEDs weighing around 3 kg each placed beneath a road near a nullah between Kondapalli and Chhutwai villages under Tarrem police station limits, officials said.

These IEDs were defused by a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), the official said.

Maoists often plant explosives to target security forces during anti-Naxal operations in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts. PTI COR NSK