10 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants escape from Tripura detention centre

Agartala, Oct 4 (PTI) A massive search is underway after 10 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants escaped from a detention centre near Agartala, officials said on Saturday.

The illegal immigrants were lodged at a detention centre in Narsinghgarh in West Tripura district, they said.

"On September 29, all 10 Bangladesh nationals, including a minor, escaped," police spokesperson Rajdeep Deb said.

He said the incident happened as plans were being made to deport them to Bangladesh.

"A case has been registered, and a search is underway to nab them. Security has also been beefed up around the detention centre," he added.

On October 1, six prisoners escaped from a jail in North Tripura's Dharmanagar. Two of them were later caught. PTI PS SOM