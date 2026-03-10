10 injured as bus carrying rams into truck in North 24 Parganas

Kolkata, Mar 10 (PTI) At least 10 people were injured after a bus carrying members of a wedding party rammed into a truck on B T Road in North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

The accident occurred near Panihati Sporting Club ground when the bus, carrying members of the groom's party toward Dunlop crossing, rammed into a truck from behind.

The injured passengers, who were returning from the wedding reception, were taken to state-run Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital at nearby Kamarhati for treatment. PTI SUS RG