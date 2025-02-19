10 injured in bee attack at Shivneri fort in Pune district

Pune, Feb 19 (PTI) At least 10 people were injured after being stung by honeybees at the Shivneri fort in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Wednesday, forest officials said.

The bee attack occurred around noon when several people had gathered at the historical site to participate in a function to commemorate the 395th birth anniversary of the legendary Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

As part of the event, a medical team and forest guards were deployed at the ‘Kadelot’ point of the fort, the official said.

“Suddenly, some honey bees stung two doctors, two forest guards and five to six others. They were administered injections and sent to a nearby hospital. They are currently undergoing treatment,” said Range Forest Officer Pradip Chavan of Junnar Forest Range.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar paid tribute to Shivaji Maharaj at the fort, the birthplace of the Maratha king.