10 injured in clash over pet dog in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Oct 23 (PTI) Ten people, including four women, were injured in a clash over a pet dog in Dalanchhapra village here, police said on Thursday.

According to officials, Lal Bahadur Mali was returning home on Wednesday night when he accidentally stepped on a dog sleeping on the road and got bitten by the canine.

As he chased it away and the started dog barking, its owner, Sanjeet Mali, along with nine others, arrived with sticks and rods and attacked Lal Bahadur, police said.

The commotion drew the attention of Lal Bahadur's family and neighbours, who also came under attack, they said.

Stones were thrown during the clash, leaving Sudhir Mali, Chandrawati Devi, Renu Devi, Manish, Shashikant, Kapil, Ramawati Devi, Lal Bahadur, Jitendra, and Sanju injured, a police official said, adding the injured were admitted to the government hospital in Sonbarsa, with five referred to the district hospital.

Two seriously injured persons, Sudhir Mali and Chandrawati Devi, were later shifted to a hospital in Varanasi, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Faheem Quraishi said a case has been registered against 10 people based on a complaint by Lal Bahadur Mali.