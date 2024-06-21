10 injured in cylinder blast at hotel in Karnataka

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Jun 21 (PTI) Ten people were injured allegedly after an LPG cylinder exploded at an eatery here on Friday morning, police said.

There were no customers when the blast occurred at the Saptagiri Orange hotel, they said.

The incident took place around 6.15 am when the workers were preparing breakfast.

Following the LPG cylinder blast, the kitchen caught fire and the workers sustained injuries.

All the injured employees were rushed to the hospital and the fire was extinguished by a team of fire and rescue services personnel, they added.

"The injured workers are under treatment. However, the condition of two workers is stated to critical. Based on the statement of the workers, we will register a case," an official said. PTI AMP AMP ROH