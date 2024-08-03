10 job seekers duped of Rs 13.4 lakh in Thane; three booked

Thane, Aug 3 (PTI) A case has been registered against three persons for allegedly duping ten persons of Rs 13.4 lakh by promising jobs at a civic hospital in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint lodged by one of the victims, the police on Friday registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita against one Mohammad Raza Abdul Rashid Sheikh, Abhjit Kulkarni, and Prakash Durve, an official from the Naupada police station said.

As per the complaint, the accused had been taking money from the victims since January 2023 through online transactions, promising them jobs in the x-ray billing department of a civic-run hospital.

The accused fabricated documents purported to have been issued by the Thane municipal commissioner, offer letters, training and joining letters, appointment letters, etc., the official said.

The racket got exposed when the victims approached the civic body's office and met senior officials to check the genuineness of the letters, he said, adding that a probe is on. PTI COR ARU