(UP): At least 10 kanwariyas were injured when their truck overturned near a village here on Saturday morning, police said.

According to the police, one of the tyres of the truck burst and the vehicle overturned near Satheri village.

Circle Officer (crime) Ramashish Yadav said the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The accident took place when they were on their way to Haridwar from Agra to collect water from Ganga.