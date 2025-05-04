10 kg ganja recovered from ‘strong-smelling’ parcel at Nagpur airport

Nagpur, May 4 (PTI) A parcel containing over 10 kg of ganja was seized from the cargo section of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur, an official said on Sunday.

According to the official from the Sonegaon police station, during a routine scan, the airport security staff came across a packet emitting a strong smell late on Saturday night.

After being alerted, police opened the parcel and recovered 10.28 kg of ganja from it, the official said.

“The contraband was sent from ‘Rahul Fitness Gym’ in Odisha to a fake address in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The parcel arrived by road and was set to fly to Delhi. The gym owner has denied involvement in the matter,” the official said.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and investigations are underway, the official added. PTI COR NR