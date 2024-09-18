10 kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan through drones, seized in Punjab's Amritsar

Chandigarh, Sep 18 (PTI) Punjab Police on Wednesday seized 10 kgs of heroin from two villages in Amritsar district, officials said.

The heroin was smuggled from Pakistan through drones, police said.

"In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Rural Police seizes 10 Kg Heroin in 2 different operations conducted in Village Kamaske & Village Manj. Drones were used to smuggle drugs from #Pakistan. Accused were linked to Pak-based smugglers," said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav in a post on X.

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered, police said, adding that investigations were underway to establish backwards and forward linkages.