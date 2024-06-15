10 killed, 13 injured as tempo traveller skids off road, falls into Alaknanda river in Uttarakhand

Rudraprayag: Ten people were killed and 13 injured when a tempo traveller skidded off the road and fell into Alaknanda river on Badrinath national highway in Uttarakhand here on Saturday, officials said.

Garhwal Inspector General of Police KS Nagnyal said that the victims of the accident were tourists on the way to visit Chopta.

Nagnyal said 26 people were in the vehicle and most of them were residents of Delhi. Ten people died in the accident, the IG said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the accident and directed officials to provide necessary treatment to the injured.

In a post on X, the chief minister said that the local administration and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team are engaged in relief and rescue operations, and that the injured have been admitted to the nearest medical centre.

जनपद रुद्रप्रयाग में टेम्पो ट्रैवलर के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने का अत्यंत पीड़ादायक समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। स्थानीय प्रशासन व SDRF की टीमें राहत एवं बचाव कार्यों में जुटी हुई है। घायलों को नज़दीकी चिकित्सा केंद्र पर उपचार हेतु भेज दिया गया है। ज़िलाधिकारी को घटना की जाँच के आदेश दे दिए… — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) June 15, 2024

He added that the seriously injured are being sent to AIIMS, Rishikesh by air.