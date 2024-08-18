10 killed, 27 injured as pickup van collides with bus in UP

Bulandshahr (UP), Aug 18 (PTI) Ten people were killed and 27 injured when a pickup van collided head-on with a private bus in the Salempur area here on Sunday, officials said.

The accident occurred on the Budaun-Meerut state highway, around 14 kilometres from the district headquarters. The traffic on the road was briefly affected due to the incident.

According to locals, the pickup van was coming from Ghaziabad when it collided with the bus.

"Ten people were killed and 27 were injured in the accident. The injured have been sent to different hospitals," District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh told reporters.

The deceased were identified as Mukut Singh (45), Deen Nath (45), Brijesh (18), Babu Singh (19), Shishupal (27), Girraj Singh (26), Sugarpal (35) and Omkar (30). Two of the deceased are yet to be identified, he said.

Nine of the injured are undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The condition of four of the injured was serious and they were referred to the Meerut medical college. The remaining injured have been admitted to the district hospital, Singh said.

The DM said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and directed him and other officials to ensure that the injured get the best medical treatment.

He said fitness documents of both vehicles were updated.