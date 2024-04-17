10 killed as car rams into truck on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway

Nadiad (Gujarat), Apr 17 (PTI) As many as 10 persons travelling in a car died after their speeding vehicle rammed into a truck on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway near Nadiad town of Gujarat's Kheda district on Wednesday, police officials said.

"The car was going towards Ahmedabad from Vadodara when it rammed into the rear side of the truck on the expressway. While eight people died on the spot, two injured persons, who were shifted to a nearby hospital in an ambulance, succumbed later," said Inspector of Nadiad Rural police station Kirit Chaudhary.

Nadiad MLA Pankaj Desai said it is possible the truck stopped on the left lane of the expressway due to some technical fault and the car driver did not get enough time to apply brakes and crashed into it. PTI COR PJT PD RSY