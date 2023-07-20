10 killed in landslide at Irshalwadi village in Raigad: Maha DyCM Fadnavis in assembly

Mumbai, Jul 20 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday told the state legislative assembly that 10 persons were killed in the landslide at Irshalwadi village in Raigad district.

The landslide at Irshalwadi occurred late Wednesday night.

"Ten persons have died in the Irshalwadi landslide incident. The area where the landslide took place reported 499 mm rainfall in the last three days," Fadnavis said.

As many as 60 jawans of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), trained trekkers and other government officials are engaged in the rescue operation, he said.

Two helicopters of the Indian Air Force are also ready to provide any kind of support, but they cannot take off due to bad weather. A temporary helipad has been created near the landslide-hit village, the deputy CM added.

"Some 500 staff of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) are also sent there to help with the ongoing rescue work. We have also informed Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the incident," he said.

State Congress president Nana Patole said, "The Madhav Gadgil committee (on environment) was formed during the UPA-II government. But the report was never published. The state government should clarify why the report is not out yet." Responding to it, Fadnavis said, "The Gadgil committee report was submitted to the Union government, which has recommended mapping of the villages in the Western Ghats. Maharashtra has completed the mapping. Similar work of other two states is pending." PTI ND NP