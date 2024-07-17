10 killed in rain-related incidents in UP in past 24 hours

Lucknow, Jul 17 (PTI) Ten persons were killed in to rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, a state relief commissioner office report said on Wednesday.

Among those dead included three each in Moradabad and Gorakhpur, one each in Pilibhit, Lalitpur, Ghazipur and Etah, it said.

According to the report, 13 districts in the state are flood affected. These districts are - Lakhimpur Kheri, Kushinagar, Shahjahanpur, Barabanki, Siddharthnagar, Ballia, Gorakhpur, Unnao, Deoria, Hardoi, Ayodhya, Budaun and Maharajganj The rivers flowing above the danger mark are Rapti in Gorakhpur, Budhi Rapti in Siddharth Nagar, and Quono in Gonda, it said. PTI ABN ABN MNK MNK